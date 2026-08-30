Virgil caught three of six targets for 23 yards in a loss to Green Bay during Friday's exhibition contest.

Virgil's line was especially quiet in comparison to some of the other wideouts he's competing with a for a spot on the 53-man roster, including Simi Fehoko (5-94-2) and Jalen Brooks (4-57-0). Still, Virgil showed pretty well during the exhibition slate overall, catching 12 of 18 targets for 158 yards over four games. The fact that he was a fifth-round pick in April's NFL Draft could also help his case given that the organization might want to take a longer look at him.