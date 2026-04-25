The Cardinals selected Virgil in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Virgil leveraged his third-year breakout at Miami (Ohio) in 2024 into a starting role at Texas Tech in 2025. The 21-year-old finished his final season with 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns. He's a tall, lanky receiver at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, and while that didn't limit him in college, it will be a bigger impediment to playing time in the NFL. Out of the gate, Virgil, who ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine, figures to be a candidate to compete for a special teams work until he can carve out an offensive role in an Arizona WR corps that's led by Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson.