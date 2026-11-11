Virgil caught one of four targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew found Virgil for a 25-yard pass early in the first quarter, but the duo failed to connect with each other for the rest of Sunday's contest. The Cardinals' offense took quite a hit in Week 9, with Minshew sustaining a torn UCL and wide receiver Michael Wilson suffering a fracture in his neck, and those injuries will keep both players on the shelf for the rest of the 2026 season. Kendrick Bourne (lower leg) and Jalen Brooks (wrist) are both also on season-ending IR, which leaves Virgil, Simi Fehoko, Devin Duvernay and superstar tight end Trey McBride as the top targets for rookie third-round quarterback Carson Beck heading into Week 10 against the Rams.