Virgil recorded two receptions for 29 yards on five targets in Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Lions.

A healthy inactive for the first four games of the season, Virgil ended up suiting up for the first time after the Cardinals opted to hold Marvin Harrison out in Week 5 before trading him to the Texans shortly after Sunday's contest concluded. Virgil ended up serving as the Cardinals' No. 4 receiver, logging just 13 of 73 offensive snaps but seeing ample involvement during his limited time on the field. While the rookie fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech should be active for the Cardinals on a regular basis moving forward, he's likely to rank behind Michael Wilson, Trey McBride and Kendrick Bourne in the pecking order for targets.