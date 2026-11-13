Virgil will take over a larger role after teammate Michael Wilson suffered a season-ending neck injury last week, Zach Gershman of azcardinals.com reports.

A 2026 fifth-round pick, Virgil started his career buried on the depth chart before moving up due to injuries and trades. It's not quite the same as earning a starting job, but he should see routes and targets all the same in the coming weeks. Virgil has been targeted on 11 of 56 routes (19.6 percent) and caught just three passes for 54 yards in five appearances. He should get plenty of playing time this Sunday against the Rams in what will be the first career start for rookie QB Carson Beck.