Cardinals' Reggie Virgil: Team-high catch total in defeat

Virgil secured five of six targets for 66 yards in the Cardinals' 33-30 preseason loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

The rookie fifth-round pick led the Cardinals in receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards on the night to Jalen Brooks. Virgil is battling Brooks and veterans such as Devin Duvernay and Simi Fehoko for a spot on the latter portion of the wide-receiver depth chart, and Virgil got his quest off to an excellent start Thursday. Given the promise he showed, Virgil should continue seeing plenty of snaps in the Cardinals' preseason game on the road against the Raiders next Thursday.