Virgil was on the field for 16 of the Cardinals' 35 offensive snaps (45.7 percent), but the rookie fifth-rounder didn't show up on the box score otherwise during Sunday's 34-6 loss to the Rams.

The Cardinals' offense struggled in its first game this season with rookie third-round quarterback Carson Beck under center, and Arizona finished with a 17:37 time of possession. That meant less opportunities for Virgil and the rest of the Cardinals pass catchers, and even star tight end Trey McBride finished with only five catches on as many targets for 37 yards. It's hard to put much trust into Virgil and the rest of the Cardinals skill-position players (other than McBride), especially with the team heading into a tough Week 11 road tilt against the Chiefs.