Seals-Jones (neck) notched 34 receptions (on 69 targets) for 343 yards and one touchdown in 15 games during the 2018 season.

A lack of offensive personnel allowed Seals-Jones to rack up the third-most targets among Cardinals, but the quarterback trio of Josh Rosen, Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon powered the team to a last-place finish in just about every category, including passing yards per game and points per game. With nowhere to go but up as Rosen, a 2018 first-rounder, settles in as a pro, Seals-Jones stands to benefit alongside other building blocks like David Johnson and Christian Kirk (foot). Seals-Jones is an exclusive-rights free agent in the offseason, meaning he's beholden to whatever contract the team tenders him once the new league year begins March 13.