Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Active after illness
Seals-Jones (illness) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Seals-Jones tended to an illness all week that allowed him to practice just once. No matter, he'll be available against a Rams defense that has given up 12 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns to tight ends over the last three contests.
