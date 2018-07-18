Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Arrested over weekend
Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, NFL.com reports.
After being denied entry to a hotel due to the time of night, Seals-Jones allegedly attempted to re-enter more than once and pushed an employee before being restrained by security. The Cardinals stated they are aware of the incident but won't comment further at this time. Seals-Jones caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games during his rookie season, and he's expected to battle Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) for snaps in 2018.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Should be busy at OTAs•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Seen in walking boot•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Ekes out 20 yards Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Totals 44 receiving yards•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Comes up big again•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Strikes twice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...
-
Fantasy QB projections: Cool on Wentz
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
20 No. 2 tight ends with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at No. 2 Fantasy tight ends coming into training camp who could finish...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Baldwin, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
DST and kicker tiers
When's the right time to take a DST? Which kicker is worth a pick before the final round? Dave...
-
Tight end Tiers 2.0
This might not be the year tight ends take the league by storm, but it is a year to capitalize...