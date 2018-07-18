Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, NFL.com reports.

After being denied entry to a hotel due to the time of night, Seals-Jones allegedly attempted to re-enter more than once and pushed an employee before being restrained by security. The Cardinals stated they are aware of the incident but won't comment further at this time. Seals-Jones caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games during his rookie season, and he's expected to battle Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) for snaps in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories