Seals-Jones was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing, NFL.com reports.

After being denied entry to a hotel due to the time of night, Seals-Jones allegedly attempted to re-enter more than once and pushed an employee before being restrained by security. The Cardinals stated they are aware of the incident but won't comment further at this time. Seals-Jones caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games during his rookie season, and he's expected to battle Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) for snaps in 2018.