Seals-Jones (forearm) noted that he did not suffer a break in his arm, just a bruise, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It is a small amount of positive news for the Cardinals on a night where everything seemed to go wrong. Seals-Jones should be okay and seems unlikely to miss an extended period of time due to the bruised arm. However, look for more updates on his official status to come next week when the team resumes practice.