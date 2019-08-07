Seals-Jones' practice Monday was abbreviated due to a hand injury, but he returned for Tuesday's session, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Seals-Jones doesn't boast the greatest career catch rate (47.4 percent), but his quarterback situation through two campaigns has been less than ideal. In 2019, he'll be working with 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray, with only Charles Clay in Seals-Jones' path to reps. And Clay has yet to practice in training camp, as he resides on the PUP list due to a knee injury. As such, Seals-Jones is poised to work with the first-team offense in the Cardinals' preseason opener Thursday against the Chargers.