Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Cardinals' second-leading receiver in Week 10
Seals-Jones hauled in five of nine targets, racking up 51 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-14 defeat to the Chiefs.
Seal-Jones had a solid outing Sunday, facing a Chiefs defense that came into Week 10 struggling mightily at containing opposing tight ends (only Tampa Bay had surrendered more yardage to tight ends on the season). Five catches tied a season-high for the former Texas A&M standout, while he pushed the 50-yard receiving mark for the third time this season. Upcoming next is a matchup against an Oakland secondary that entered the weekend allowing the third-most touchdowns to tight ends (six).
