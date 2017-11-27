Seals-Jones caught four of six targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars.

Once a five-star college recruit, Seals-Jones burst onto the scene the previous week in a 31-21 loss to the Texans with three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, despite logging only eight snaps on offense. He again made the most of limited playing time in Sunday's win, first breaking free up the seam for a 26-yard gain on a 3rd-and-9, and then doing the same for a 29-yard touchdown. The undrafted rookie is making a strong case to take more playing time from starter Jermaine Gresham, whose work as a blocker makes him a favorite of Bruce Arians. While Gresham's skill set is the more natural fit in his system, Arians likely will find a way to keep Seals-Jones involved, given that the coach has expressed displeasure about his team's lack of pass-catching weapons a handful of times this season. Seals-Jones at least seems to have earned a regular spot on obvious passing downs as the Cardinals prepare for Week 13 against the Rams.