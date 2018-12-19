Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Dealing with food poisoning
Seals-Jones was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a bout of food poisoning, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
While his practice availability may be impacted, Seals-Jones should have enough time to recover before facing the Rams on Sunday. He drew eight targets while handling an 81 percent snap share in last week's 40-14 loss to the Falcons, yet still fell shy of 35 yards for a fifth consecutive game. The second-year pro is tied for 10th among tight ends with 68 targets, but he's much lower down the scale for both catches (33, 17th) and receiving yards (340, 22nd), with only one touchdown all season. Any hope for a 2019 breakout requires major improvement from Josh Rosen, not to mention the Arizona coaching staff and offensive line.
