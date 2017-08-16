Seals-Jones (ankle) didn't partake in practice Tuesday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

An undrafted free agent, Seals-Jones has a hill to climb in his quest for a spot on the 53-man roster, sitting behind Jermaine Gresham, Troy Niklas and Ifeanyi Momah in the tight-end pecking order, at least. So far, Seals-Jones has hauled in his only preseason target for nine yards, while logging 26 snaps on offense and 11 as a special teamer over two games.