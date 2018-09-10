Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Dominates Week 1 snaps
Seals-Jones played 49 of 53 offensive snaps in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Washington, catching three passes for 19 yards on six targets.
Though he didn't do much in terms of pass-catching impact, Seals-Jones did dominate Gabe Holmes (nine snaps) when it came to playing time. A downturn in snaps could be coming whenever Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) is available, but there doesn't seem to be much question about Seals-Jones operating as the team's top receiving threat at tight end. It's a role that could result in a surprising number of targets, given the lack of proven talent at wide receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Quiet again in preseason•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Records one catch•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Arrested over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Should be busy at OTAs•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Seen in walking boot•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Ekes out 20 yards Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...