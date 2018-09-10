Seals-Jones played 49 of 53 offensive snaps in Sunday's 24-6 loss to Washington, catching three passes for 19 yards on six targets.

Though he didn't do much in terms of pass-catching impact, Seals-Jones did dominate Gabe Holmes (nine snaps) when it came to playing time. A downturn in snaps could be coming whenever Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) is available, but there doesn't seem to be much question about Seals-Jones operating as the team's top receiving threat at tight end. It's a role that could result in a surprising number of targets, given the lack of proven talent at wide receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald.