Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Ekes out 20 yards Sunday
Seals-Jones corralled one of three passes for 20 yards during Sunday's 12-7 win against the Titans.
Seals-Jones broke out during Blaine Gabbert's first three starts as a Cardinal, averaging three catches (on 5.3 targets) for 56.7 yards and one touchdown per game. While Seals-Jones was expected to keep up the pace against Tennessee's lower-tier pass defense, the Cardinals' air attack instead took a step back, with Gabbert capped at 178 passing yards and Larry Fitzgerald pacing the team with 44 yards receiving. Moreover, Seals-Jones ranked behind fellow tight ends Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas in terms of snap count -- 18 (of 65) on offense versus 49 and 19, respectively -- meaning his workload may not be enough to produce consistent results.
