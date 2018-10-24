Seals-Jones (arm) practiced in full Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After taking a direct hit to his forearm while attempting to recover a fumble last Thursday against the Broncos, Seals-Jones didn't return to the game. Fortunately for the tight end, he relayed that he didn't suffer a fracture but a mere bruise. according to Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site. Seals-Jones' ability to practice without any cap on his reps Wednesday indicates he's not in danger of missing time as a result of the injury. He'll look to best his worst line of the season Sunday against a 49ers defense that held him to zero catches on five targets Week 5.

