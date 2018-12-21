Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Gets designation for Week 16
Seals-Jones (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams,
Seals-Jones practiced in a limited fashion Friday, but that wasn't enough for him to avoid a designation for the weekend after the illness prevented him from taking the field Wednesday or Thursday. Assuming he continues to show improvement over the next 48 hours, Seals-Jones should fill his usual duties as the Cardinals' top pass-catching tight end in Week 16. Seals-Jones has hauled in a pass in all but one of the Cardinals' games this season but hasn't been especially efficient, nabbing only 33 of 68 targets for 340 yards (5.0 YPT).
