Seals-Jones caught two of four targets for 12 yards Sunday in the Cardinals' 18-15 win over the 49ers.

The reception, target and yardage totals matched exactly what Seals-Jones had posted in the Cardinals' 45-10 loss to the Broncos in Week 7. Though he remains the team's clear top option at tight end after starting and playing 48 of a possible 66 offensive snaps (73 percent) Sunday, Seals-Jones has yet to carve out consistent volume in a weak passing game. Quarterback Josh Rosen looked more comfortable in the victory after a rough showing in Week 7, but it appears that wideouts Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk and running back David Johnson all rank ahead of Seals-Jones as preferred reads for the rookie signal-caller.