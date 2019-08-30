Seals-Jones brought in both of his targets for 43 yards and lost a fumble in the Cardinals' 20-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Seals-Jones had a game-long 31-yard reception that showed off his downfield chops, but he also committed his fumble at the end of the play at the Broncos' 22-yard line. Despite the miscue, Seals-Jones was the only one of the team's top three projected tight ends to see action Thursday, and it remains to be seen where exactly he'll slot in on the depth chart in relation to position mates Charles Clay and Maxx Williams ahead of Week 1.