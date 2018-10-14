Seals-Jones caught five of six targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings.

Seals-Jones set a new season high in receiving yardage and came within three of his career best, thanks in large part to a long gain of 40 yards. He tied for second on the team in catches while trailing only Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in targets. Seals-Jones was held without a catch last week against the 49ers, but he was targeted six times in the game and seems to be in good standing after this bounce-back performance. He could be emerging as a useful option for an evolving Cardinals offense and will look to build on this effort Thursday agianst the Broncos.