Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Posts season high in receiving yardage
Seals-Jones caught five of six targets for 69 yards during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Vikings.
Seals-Jones set a new season high in receiving yardage and came within three of his career best, thanks in large part to a long gain of 40 yards. He tied for second on the team in catches while trailing only Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in targets. Seals-Jones was held without a catch last week against the 49ers, but he was targeted six times in the game and seems to be in good standing after this bounce-back performance. He could be emerging as a useful option for an evolving Cardinals offense and will look to build on this effort Thursday agianst the Broncos.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Unable to connect with Rosen•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Records 52 yards receiving Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Scores but doesn't do much more•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Leads team in targets in blowout•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Dominates Week 1 snaps•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Quiet again in preseason•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...