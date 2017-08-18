Seals-Jones (ankle) participated in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After sitting out Tuesday's session, Seals-Jones made a mark in his return, accounting for an acrobatic touchdown grab on an inaccurate throw from fourth-string QB Trevor Knight. Due to the presence of tight ends Jermaine Gresham, Troy Niklas and Ifeanyi Momah in front of him, Seals-Jones has his work cut out for him regarding a spot on the 53-man roster.