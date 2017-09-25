Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Promoted to active roster
Seals-Jones was promoted to the team's active roster Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With Jermaine Gresham (ribs) still questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones will add some depth to the temporary depth to the tight end position. Regardless of whether Gresham is active or not, Seals-Jones is not expected to play much of a role in the team's offense Monday night or any time this season.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...