Seals-Jones was promoted to the team's active roster Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

With Jermaine Gresham (ribs) still questionable for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones will add some depth to the temporary depth to the tight end position. Regardless of whether Gresham is active or not, Seals-Jones is not expected to play much of a role in the team's offense Monday night or any time this season.