Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Puts up 31 yards
Seals-Jones compiled three receptions (on five targets) for 31 yards during Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Lions.
A breakout candidate before the season, Seals-Jones has been at the behest of below-average quarterback play. Working as the Cardinals' No. 1 tight end for much of the year, he's rarely put up more than Sunday's yardage total, doing so four times in the previous 12 games. Overall, his catch rate is merely 50 percent -- 30 receptions on 60 targets -- and he's scored just one TD in 2018, so there are plenty of more desirable TE options out there.
