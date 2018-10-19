Seals-Jones is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos with a forearm injury.

Seals-Jones took a direct shot to his arm after attempting to recover a Josh Rosen fumble and immediately headed to the locker room. Considering the blowout status of Thursday's game, there is no real reason for the Cardinals to put the talented tight end back on the field. If he does not return, he will finish the game with two catches (on four targets) for 12 yards. Jermaine Gresham and Gabe Holmes figure to see larger roles as long as Seals-Jones is out.