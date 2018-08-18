Seals-Jones finished without a catch on one target in Friday's preseason game against the Saints.

Gabe Holmes started at tight end for a second straight week, but Seals-Jones came in for the next snap and got regular work throughout the first half, albeit with his lone target getting batted down by a defensive lineman. The second-year pro did play a part in David Johnson's nine-yard touchdown run, pushing a defender off the line with an impressive block and then helping Johnson push the pile into the end zone. With Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) unlikely to be available early in the season, Seals-Jones has an open path to a role as the Cardinals' top pass catcher at tight end, even if Holmes takes away some snaps and targets.