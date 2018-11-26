Seals-Jones recorded one catch for five yards during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

Seals-Jones was targeted twice during the Week 12 loss. The second-year tight end has gone for exactly five yards on one catch for the second game in a row, and has recorded less than 15 yards in four of his last five outings. Seals-Jones also has not logged a touchdown since Week 3. He'll work to bounce back against the Packers on Sunday, but is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.