Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Records one catch
Seals-Jones corralled his only target for six yards in Saturday's 24-17 preseason win versus the Chargers.
Seals-Jones didn't get the start at tight end -- that honor went to Gabe Holmes -- but his hookup with Sam Bradford marked the veteran quarterback's sole pass attempt of the game. The preceding bodes well for Seals-Jones serving as the top pass-catching TE in Arizona in 2018, especially with Jermaine Gresham still in recovery mode from an Achilles tear in Week 17 of last season. On the legal front, though, Seals-Jones awaits the resolution of a July arrest in Scottsdale, Ariz., which may eventually result in a suspension from the NFL.
