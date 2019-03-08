The Cardinals extended a tender to Seals-Jones on Friday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

As an exclusive rights free agent, Seals-Jones has no leverage and will sign the tender in due time, or else not be able to play in 2019. In 25 games the last two seasons, he's recorded 46 catches (on 97 targets) for 544 yards and four touchdowns. With the arrival of Charles Clay in Arizona, Seals-Jones may have difficulty having that true breakout in 2019, but an improving Josh Rosen and new system under coach Kliff Kingsbury could help the tight end's cause.

