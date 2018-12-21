Seals-Jones (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

A bout with food poisoning is to blame for back-to-back absences for Seals-Jones to kick off Week 16 preparations. He has one practice remaining before the Cardinals will give him an official designation for Sunday's game against the Rams. If the illness follows him into the weekend, it could result in elevated workloads for veteran tight ends Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips.

More News
Our Latest Stories