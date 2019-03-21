Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Remains with Cardinals
Seals-Jones (neck) officially signed his one-year tender with the Cardinals on Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
With just two accrued seasons, Seals-Jones was an exclusive rights free agent and didn't have any choice but to re-sign with the Cardinals. So far this offseason, management has exchanged one veteran tight end (Jermaine Gresham) for another (Charles Clay). Clay has a track record as a modest pass-catching option, but Seals-Jones has shown promise in his career, including 11.8 YPC and four touchdowns on his 46 career receptions.
