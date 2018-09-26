Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Scores and not much more
Seals-Jones caught one of three targets for a 35-yard touchdown during Sunday's 16-14 loss to Chicago.
Seals-Jones slipped behind the defense and was wide open for Sam Bradford touchdown pass to cap off Arizona's opening drive. After a strong first half, the Cardinals' luck ran out, Bradford committed three turnovers, and the Josh Rosen era began. Rosen did not target Seals-Jones during his two drives, but there are few better friends for a young quarterback than a big, athletic tight end. Expect Rosen to look to Seals-Jones as a security blanket while being harassed by Seattle's swarming defense on Sunday.
