Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Seen in walking boot
Seals-Jones was spotted in a walking boot following Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Even though the specificity and severity of the injury remains unclear, the Cardinals' season came to an end Sunday, which allows for plenty of healing time for Seals-Jones. The 22-year-old ends his rookie season with 201 yards and three touchdowns.
