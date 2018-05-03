Seals-Jones (leg) likely will operate as the Cardinals' starting tight end during offseason workouts, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Jermaine Gresham tore his Achilles in Week 17 last season, while Seals-Jones suffered a far less severe leg injury in the same game. The Cardinals nonetheless opted against adding any tight ends in free agency or the draft, displaying an unexpected degree of confidence in Seals-Jones, a former college wideout who stuck with the team as an undrafted rookie last year. He finally earned a meaningful role Week 11, ultimately finishing the season with 12 catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 28 targets, despite logging only 133 snaps on offense. Seals-Jones will enter training camp as a clear favorite for playing time on passing downs, with the potential to earn a heavier workload if he proves competent as a run blocker. His participation in offseason workouts and a recent charity golf event suggests that he's made a full recovery from last year's unspecified leg/ankle injury.