Seals-Jones managed just one catch for five yards during Sunday's 23-21 loss to Oakland.

The second-year tight end has garnered a viable volume of work (five targets per game), but he's been brutally inefficient with those opportunities in logging a catch rate of just 50 percent thus far this season. Seals-Jones is averaging fewer than 40 receiving yards per game, and carries a streak of seven straight outings without a touchdown as Arizona travels to take on the Chargers in Week 12. Los Angeles has been respectable in defending tight ends this year, allowing the 13th-fewest points per game to the position in standard scoring.