Seals-Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

It's been a tough go for Seals-Jones over the last week. After enduring a bout with food poisoning, he got the all-clear to play Week 16 against the Rams, only to last five offensive snaps before a stinger ended his day. Seals-Jones has a pair of practices remaining to prove his health this week, but an absence in the season finale would allow Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips to dominate the snaps at tight end.

