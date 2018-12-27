Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Sidelined at Wednesday's practice
Seals-Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
It's been a tough go for Seals-Jones over the last week. After enduring a bout with food poisoning, he got the all-clear to play Week 16 against the Rams, only to last five offensive snaps before a stinger ended his day. Seals-Jones has a pair of practices remaining to prove his health this week, but an absence in the season finale would allow Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips to dominate the snaps at tight end.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Suffers stinger Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Active after illness•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Gets designation for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Dealing with food poisoning•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Targeted eight times in blowout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17