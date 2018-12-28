Seals-Jones (shoulder) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Seals-Jones remains away from the field to allow his stinger to heal rather than put undue stress on the region. With nothing to play for aside from draft positioning, the Cardinals may not press their luck with the second-year tight end Sunday in Seattle, which would give veterans Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips plenty of access to offensive snaps.

