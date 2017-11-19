Seals-Jones snagged three of five targets for 54 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston.

The rookie out of Texas A&M entered Sunday without a catch to his name. He got his first just before halftime on an 11-yard out for a touchdown. He liked it so much that he reeled in a 28-yard jump ball for a touchdown in the third quarter. Arizona has gotten very little production out of tight ends Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas. Seals-Jones may very well be a one-hit wonder, but with so few dependable targets opposite Larry Fitzgerald, expect Arizona to look to find out in the weeks ahead.

