Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Suffers stinger Sunday
Seals-Jones is questionable to return Sunday against the Rams as a result of a stinger, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
The neck injury comes on the heels of an illness, which kept Seals-Jones out of all but one practice during Week 16 prep. If he's unable to gain clearance from the medical staff, he'll finish with one catch (on one target) for three yards. Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips are the other active tight ends for this contest.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Active after illness•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Gets designation for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Dealing with food poisoning•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Targeted eight times in blowout•
-
Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Puts up 31 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16