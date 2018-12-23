Seals-Jones is questionable to return Sunday against the Rams as a result of a stinger, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

The neck injury comes on the heels of an illness, which kept Seals-Jones out of all but one practice during Week 16 prep. If he's unable to gain clearance from the medical staff, he'll finish with one catch (on one target) for three yards. Jermaine Gresham and John Phillips are the other active tight ends for this contest.