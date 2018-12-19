Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Targeted eight times in blowout
Seals-Jones caught three of eight targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 40-14 loss to Atlanta.
Seals-Jones had a busy afternoon, tallying his second most targets of any game this season. Four of those came in the final five minutes of action with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen benched and Mike Glennon in charge. The Arizona offense has scored more than 20 points just once in the last nine games, and things are unlikely to get better before the end of the year for Seals-Jones, who flashed as a rookie in 2017 but hasn't scored since Week 3. Next up is a Rams defense that held Seals-Jones to 17 yards in Week 2.
