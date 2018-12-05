Seals-Jones caught one of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 20-17 win over Green Bay.

Seals-Jones has now been held to one catch and 10 or fewer yards in three consecutive games. The second-year pass-catcher showed some signs of potential stardom in 2017, but not much has gone right this season. He's caught more than two passes just twice since Week 2 and hasn't scored since Week 3. The Cardinals, as a whole, have struggled with new leadership and a rookie under center. Seals-Jones might still be a dynamic target in the making, but his development has certainly been arrested. It'd be a surprise if things pick up against an average Lions pass defense Sunday.