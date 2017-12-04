Seals-Jones caught two of five targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams.

Seals-Jones caught fewer than half the passes thrown his way, but gains of 27 and 17 yards propelled him to second on the team in receiving yards, behind only Larry Fitzgerald. The rookie didn't see any action prior to Week 11, but he's burst on the scene with 170 receiving yards and three touchdowns through his first three games. Seals-Jones will look to continue his acclimation to the NFL next week against the Titans.