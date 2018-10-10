Seals-Jones was targeted six times during Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers, but failed to record a catch.

Seals-Jones is tied with Larry Fitzgerald in targets through Josh Rosen's two starts with 10. He's managed to convert just two of them into catches, however, as his and Rosen's chemistry appears to need some work. Both of those catches went for more than 20 yards so there is hope that, even with a limited connect rate, the two can do some damage. They'll have a pretty solid opportunity on Sunday against a Minnesota pass defense that gives up the second most yards per opponent pass attempt in the league.