Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Unable to connect with Rosen
Seals-Jones was targeted six times during Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers but failed to record a catch.
Seals-Jones is tied with Larry Fitzgerald in targets (10) through Josh Rosen's two starts. He's managed to convert just two of them into catches, however, as his chemistry with Rosen appears to need work. Both of those catches went for more than 20 yards, so there is hope that even with a limited connect rate, the two can do some damage. They'll have a solid opportunity Sunday against a Minnesota pass defense that gives up the second-most yards per opponent pass attempt in the league.
