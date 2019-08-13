Cardinals' Ricky Seals-Jones: Unofficially third-stringer
Seals-Jones is listed as a third-string tight end behind Charles Clay and Maxx Williams on the Cardinals' unofficial depth chart in advance of Thursday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Seals-Jones got the starting nod in the team's exhibition opener last Thursday versus the Chargers, catching both his targets for 28 yards while playing 26 of the 68 offensive snaps. While his "demotion" may seem sudden, it comes on the heels of the Cardinals activating veteran TE Clay (knee) from the PUP list. The Cards seem to be easing Clay back into action, limiting his reps at Monday's practice, which could allow Seals-Jones to work with the first-teamers yet again this Thursday. In the end, Seals-Jones' experience in the Air Raid at Texas A&M and Clay's age (30) and injury history (10 DNPs over the last four seasons) make the former a good bet to be a regular target of Kyler Murray, at the very least, in 2019.
