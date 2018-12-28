Seals-Jones (neck) will not play in Sunday's game at Seattle.

Seals-Jones suffered a stinger during last week's 31-9 loss to the Rams, allowing Jermaine Gresham to set a season-high mark with 46 snaps, though the 30-year-old didn't draw any targets. Seals-Jones finishes his second pro season with a 34-343-1 receiving line on 69 targets, unable to live up to the potential he flashed at the end of his rookie campaign. He does offer some 2019 breakout appeal if the Cardinals can upgrade their offensive line and coaching staff.

