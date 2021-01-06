site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Rico Gafford: Secures future contract
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gafford signed a reserve/future contract with the Cardinals, Bob McManaman reports.
After spending time with the Raiders, Gafford is heading to Arizona in the 2021 season. The receiver has seen just two targets throughout three games and did not catch a single reception this season.
