The Cardinals signed Fairweather to the active roster from the Cowboys' practice squad, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fairweather has spent the entire 2025 regular season on the Cowboys' practice squad, but now finds himself as the tight end No. 5 on the Cardinals' active roster. The team took the opportunity to upgrade its depth at tight end, releasing Messiah Swinson from the practice squad in another Tuesday move.